SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.36.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $322.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.57 and a 200-day moving average of $293.89. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

