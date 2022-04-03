Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SAH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 487,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,885. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,294 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

