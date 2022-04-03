Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.86

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.86 and traded as low as $26.15. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 14,531 shares changing hands.

SKHHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA lowered Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

