Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.17. The company had a trading volume of 976,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

