Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

