Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.
SWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.33.
SWX opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 42.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 182.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
