Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

