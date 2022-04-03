Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 305,916 shares.The stock last traded at $14.58 and had previously closed at $14.18.

Several research firms recently commented on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

