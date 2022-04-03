SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.82. 2,302,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

