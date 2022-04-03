SPC Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -676.92%.

AY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

