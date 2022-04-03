SPC Financial Inc. Makes New $557,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.45. 1,208,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,268. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $552.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.95. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

