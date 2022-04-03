SPC Financial Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 512,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth about $353,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $27.03. 94,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,112. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.