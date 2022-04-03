Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPROGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $229.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.68. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,448,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 233,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,050. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

