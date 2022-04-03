Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.83.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.24. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Splunk by 84.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Splunk by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 17.2% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $397,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.