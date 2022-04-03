Square (NYSE:SQ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.16.

NYSE:SQ opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.03 and a beta of 2.32. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.13.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

