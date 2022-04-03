Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

