State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after purchasing an additional 644,541 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 407.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 686,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 551,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 120.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 441,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

LW stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

