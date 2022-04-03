State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 5,982 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.