State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSO opened at $304.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.