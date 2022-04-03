State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $32.36 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

