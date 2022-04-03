State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,415 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.49 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

