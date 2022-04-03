State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,035,000 after acquiring an additional 82,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $300.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

