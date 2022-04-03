State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average is $140.41. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $158.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.