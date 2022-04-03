State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

