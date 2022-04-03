State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after buying an additional 379,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after acquiring an additional 265,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

