State Street Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:STT)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.