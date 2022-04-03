State Street Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

