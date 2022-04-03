Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,325,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.73. The company had a trading volume of 505,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

