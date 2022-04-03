Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.57. 501,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.18 and a 200 day moving average of $196.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.99 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

