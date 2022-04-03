Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. 1,935,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

