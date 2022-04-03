Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $6.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.56 and its 200-day moving average is $352.51.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

