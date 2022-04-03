Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. 2,140,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

