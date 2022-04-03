Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

