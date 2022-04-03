Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.79. 2,149,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,300. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.