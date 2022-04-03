Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,427. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

