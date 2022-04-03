Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $324,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.64. 2,090,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,385. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

