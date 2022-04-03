Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares during the period. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 5,018,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,300. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

