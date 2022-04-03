Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. 1,874,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

