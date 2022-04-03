Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $176.40. 799,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,908. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.89 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

