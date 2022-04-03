Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.72. 436,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,948. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

