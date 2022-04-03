Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,182 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,778,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,821,908. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

