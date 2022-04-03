Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Steelcase stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 828,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,457. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 1,933.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

