Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. Stelco has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

