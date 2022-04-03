Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Visa by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average of $216.26. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

