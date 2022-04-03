STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.