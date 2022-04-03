STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Financial Survey

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Sigma Designs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $12.76 billion 3.04 $2.00 billion $2.16 19.80 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 15.67% 22.74% 13.14% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for STMicroelectronics and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 4 9 0 2.57 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.29%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Volatility and Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Sigma Designs (Get Rating)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

