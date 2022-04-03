StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. Bank of America cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Shares of A opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.35. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $123.06 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 148.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

