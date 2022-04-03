StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

AL stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $44,351,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2,036.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

