StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,267. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

