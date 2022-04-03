StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after acquiring an additional 701,258 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.