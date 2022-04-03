StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ANAT opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.21. American National Group has a 1-year low of $108.07 and a 1-year high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in American National Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

